Search for a new chancellor to lead DCPS narrows to 2 candidates

WASHINGTON — It’s been a six-month search for a new chancellor to lead D.C.’s public school system and this weekend, two finalists emerged.

Interim chancellor Amanda Alexander, and Indianapolis Public Schools Superintendent Lewis Ferebee are the finalists out of 40 applicants, according to The Washington Post.

The Our Schools D.C. Leadership Committee, tasked with advising Mayor Muriel Bowser on candidates for the position, questioned the finalists for several hours on Saturday.

Alexander is a 20-year veteran of the school system who began her career as an elementary school teacher. Ferebee is a high-profile figure in the education world, who was a finalist to lead the Los Angeles school district but withdrew from the consideration process.

The chancellor position has been vacant since Antwan Wilson resigned in February after it was revealed he bypassed the city’s school lottery system to get one of his children a highly-sought-after spot in a D.C. high school. As of this weekend, It remains unclear when a final decision on who will be named chancellor will be made.

