AP’s top stories of 2018

The mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school — which killed 17 students and staff, and sparked nationwide student-led marches for gun control — was the top news story of 2018, according to The Associated Press' annual poll of U.S. editors and news directors.

This Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 image from CCTV video obtained by the Turkish broadcaster TRT World and made available on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, alleges to show journalist Jamal Khashoggi, being allowed to enter through barriers that block the road leading to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. For weeks, Saudi authorities issued a variety of denials. But eventually it became clear that Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, a native of Saudi Arabia fiercely critical of its royal regime, was killed on Oct. 2 inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. (CCTV/TRT World via AP)

10. Khashoggi killing : For weeks, Saudi authorities issued a variety of denials. But eventually it became clear that Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was killed on Oct. 2 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Khashoggi, a native of Saudi Arabia, was fiercely critical of its royal regime and the Saudi role in the catastrophic war in Yemen. The murder has had major diplomatic repercussions, in part because of widespread belief that Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, was involved. The U.S. Senate passed a measure blaming the crown prince for the death, a move opposed by President Trump as he tries to preserve close U.S.-Saudi ties.

The mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school — which killed 17 students and staff, and sparked nationwide student-led marches for gun control — was the top news story of 2018, according to The Associated Press' annual poll of U.S. editors and news directors.

NEW YORK (AP) — The mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school — which killed 17 students and staff, and sparked nationwide student-led marches for gun control — was the top news story of 2018, according to The Associated Press’ annual poll of U.S. editors and news directors.

The No. 2 story was the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into whether Donald Trump’s election campaign coordinated with Russia. It was one of several major stories — in a year jam-packed with dramatic developments — in which the U.S. president played a role.

A year ago, the surge of #MeToo sexual misconduct allegations that toppled many powerful men was voted the top news story of 2017. The continuing momentum of #MeToo in 2018 was this year’s No. 3 story.

Given that most of the voters in the AP poll are U.S.-based, several major international news stories did not make the Top 10. Among them was the drama over Britain’s planned exit from the European Union, the election of new leaders in Brazil and Mexico, the dramatic rescue of a youth soccer team from a hard-to-reach cave in Thailand, and the devastating earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia in September that killed thousands.

The first AP top-stories poll was conducted in 1936, when editors chose the abdication of Britain’s King Edward VIII.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.