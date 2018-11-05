202
Some U.Md. students rally for change following campus shake-up

By Dick Uliano November 5, 2018
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Students and their supporters raised their voices Monday afternoon on the College Park campus of the University of Maryland.

A small group of demonstrators rallied, demanding institutional changes following the death of student-athlete Jordan McNair. His death has sparked the planned retirement of university President Wallace Loh at the end of this term and cost the job of Terrapins head football coach DJ Durkin.

The students said they want Loh to fulfill his pledge to step down in June. They also said that students and the faculty should have a hand in choosing the university’s next president.

There’s also a demand that the 17-member Board of Regents, which governs the University System of Maryland, be elected instead of appointed by the governor.

Topics:
board of regents DJ Durkin Education News Jordan McNair Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News student protest university of maryland wallace loh
