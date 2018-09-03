202
Winning ‘It’s Academic’ team honored at Nationals Park

By Hillary Howard | @hhowardWTOP September 3, 2018 9:52 am 09/03/2018 09:52am
WASHINGTON — Montgomery Blair High School’s winning “It’s Academic” quiz championship team were recognized at Nationals Park on Sunday.

“It’s Academic” host and WTOP anchor Hillary Howard joined winning team members, Montgomery Blair Principal Renay Johnson, and — of course — Screech on the field to be recognized by the Nationals and NBC Washington.

The Guinness World Book of Records lists “It’s Academic” as the longest running TV quiz show in the world, having premiered in 1961.

Its 58th season is set to start this fall.

Education News hillary howard its academic Latest News Local News Maryland News montgomery blair Montgomery County, MD News nationals park quiz show Sports Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports

