Winning ‘It’s Academic’ team honored at Nationals Park

WASHINGTON — Montgomery Blair High School’s winning “It’s Academic” quiz championship team were recognized at Nationals Park on Sunday.

“It’s Academic” host and WTOP anchor Hillary Howard joined winning team members, Montgomery Blair Principal Renay Johnson, and — of course — Screech on the field to be recognized by the Nationals and NBC Washington.

The Guinness World Book of Records lists “It’s Academic” as the longest running TV quiz show in the world, having premiered in 1961.

Its 58th season is set to start this fall.

From left: Hillary Howard, Anson Berns, Blair principal Renay Johnson, Ben Miller, Montgomery County school board member Jeanette Dixon and Ian Rackow. (Courtesy Jimmy Johnson)

