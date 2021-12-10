WTOP’s Live Local campaign highlights charities to support in the DMV

WTOP’s Live Local campaign is your local charity marketplace for amazing organizations making a difference in Maryland, DC and Virginia.…

WTOP’s Live Local campaign is your local charity marketplace for amazing organizations making a difference in Maryland, DC and Virginia. Your donations help give back to these trusted local charity partners whose work supports and empowers the diverse community in which we live. Each donation made helps make a difference in the lives of our neighbors and yours. Many of our amazing local charity partners banded together to support individuals, businesses and organizations that are community staples in our region, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and have continued their amazing work to this day. Learn more about just some of these amazing organizations below. To check out our full list of charities or make a donation, click here to visit the WTOP Live Local campaign page today!