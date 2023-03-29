Q&A: Where DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb stands

Schwalb: “Look, there’s nothing more terrifying than being carjacked. They are terrifying crimes. They are oftentimes very, very dangerous both in the moment of a car being stolen, and then in the moments afterward, where it’s sped off and can hurt other people around the crime scene. It’s terrible.

“We all as a community and everybody elected to public office needs to do everything we can to try to address carjacking and other types of violent crime. Because everybody deserves to be safe and feel safe in the city. And when we don’t feel safe, going to the grocery store or picking up our kids or even pumping gas in our car, we don’t get to the other really important issues we got to get to as a city.

“I’m dialed in on how we try to make sure we’re safe. And one of the things we do here in the Office of the Attorney General is we prosecute crimes by kids 17 years old and younger. They are subject to our jurisdiction. We have to prosecute crimes when we have the evidence to do it — particularly carjackings, which are hard cases to prosecute for a variety of reasons.

“But it’s important to know a couple of things. One is the vast majority of arrests made in the District of Columbia are of adults, not of young people. I really think it’s important for the media and for our community to know that fact exists because too often, we vilify kids, and we forget that kids are kids. Recognizing what the facts are around certain types of crimes and who’s committing them is a very important thing.

“We also have to understand why are carjackings happening, and particularly when young people are committing crimes. What are some of the root causes as to why kids get into trouble with the law? And if we want to make ourselves safer as a community, in the long run, we got to address those root causes of why kids are getting into trouble because by definition, prosecution is always after the fact, it’s after a crime has occurred. If we want to make ourselves safer, we have to stop crime before it happens.”