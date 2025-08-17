Thousands of attendees celebrate go-go’s godfather at Chuck Brown Day Festival

Thousands of attendees packed into the District's Fort Dupont Park to celebrate the godfather of go-go music at the 11th annual Chuck Brown Day festival.

The free five-hour music festival hosted by the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation not only had live performances honoring the District’s official music, but they also had a kid zone, food trucks and the mobile Go-Go Museum.

The family of Chuck Brown was in attendance, with their foundation giving out free backpacks and school supplies to children at the festival.

“It feels amazing — the support and just seeing that his legacy continues on,” said Nakia Brown.

The granddaughter of Chuck Brown took a break from handing out school supplies and talking to her grandfather’s fans to speak with WTOP.

“The Chuck Brown Foundation does a lot of charity events and community outreach. We love back-to-school events, education and homeless prevention — anything to give back,” said Brown.

The festivalgoers braved the hot weather while dancing and singing. Although the line to get into the festival was long at some points, everyone seemed to have the attitude that it’s worth the wait.

Near the beginning of the festival, long time go-go fan Nick described all of those who were at the festival to WTOP: “Chuck is a special person to me, these are his people,” said Nick.

