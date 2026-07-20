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New ‘deck’ over Connecticut Ave. in Dupont Circle begins to take shape

Alan Etter | alan.etter@wtop.com

July 20, 2026, 3:58 PM

Dupont Circle pedestrian zone construction will continue into 2027

The deck in D.C.’s year-old Connecticut Avenue streetscape and “deckover” project is starting to take shape.

Using a crane and working overnight, crews have been placing steel beams across the area between Q Street and Dupont Circle Northwest where four Connecticut Avenue lanes descend beneath the circle.

The crews are constructing a pedestrian plaza at the site. Construction began in June 2025 and is expected to be complete in late spring or summer of 2027.

When the plaza is finished, it will provide ample space for community events and feature a large collection of public art.

Progress has been steady and the project remains on schedule, according to the D.C. Department of Transportation.

People can follow the progress of the project by going to DDOT’s website.

map of construction project phases
The D.C. Department of Transportation has scheduled the work on Connecticut Avenue near Dupont Circle in phases. (Click to expand)

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