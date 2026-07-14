Playground that challenges kids’ creativity opens at DC’s National Building Museum

The Playground features nine distinct activation areas that highlight construction materials like plywood, scaffolding and construction framing.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Inside ‘The Playground’ at the National Building Museum

With the heat and thunderstorms the D.C. region is facing this summer, it may be hard to make it to the playground to let the kids run out some energy. The National Building Museum is making it a little easier as its Great Hall is now home to a 14,000-square-foot playground designed to thrill young ones and encourage their creativity.

“I think it’s pretty great. There’s a lot of different things to do,” said Micah Venteau-Kock who just climbed a wooden rock wall with his younger brother.

The Playground, designed by New York-based Snarkitecture, features nine distinct activation areas that highlight construction materials like plywood, scaffolding and construction framing.

“We are about buildings and we are about the process of building,” said Cathy Frankel, the museum’s deputy director for interpretive content. “You can understand the process of building while you’re playing here at the playground.”

Some of the features include an adventure yard where kids can build objects themselves using child-friendly tools and materials.

“It’s got real building materials, plywood and pieces of pipes to create marble runs and all sorts of fun things with small motor skills, large motor skills. There are sculptures for them to add to, a great way for kids to sort of get their hands dirty, so to speak,” said Frankel. “It’s a kids-only zone. We want kids to experiment on their own. Parents can watch from the sides.”

The National Building Museum’s Great Hall is now home to a 14,000-square-foot playground designed to thrill young ones and encourage their creativity. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert The Playground features nine distinct activation areas that highlight construction materials like plywood, scaffolding and construction framing. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Children can also run through a maze of winding, curving building frames and relax in hammocks after hours of play. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert The Playground will run in the National Building Museum until Aug. 30. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Orit Underwood tried to build a wooden table, but she said it did not go well.

She also tested that giant plywood hill at the center of the playground.

“I think the slides were a little bit bumpy, but everything else was pretty fun,” Underwood said.

“The hill that is the centerpiece of the playground. We have spanned over our fountain,” added Frankel. “It’s both a space for sitting and resting and contemplation. But there’s also a couple slides and there is a very low tunnel that goes through it.”

Children can also run through a maze of winding, curving building frames, dig in the sand pit, test their basketball skills at the indoor basketball court and relax in hammocks after hours of play.

“No bugs in here, unlike other playgrounds,” Frankel said. “Lots to see and lots to do and we’re hoping people come back over and over again this summer.”

Tickets for The Playground and the museum can be bought online. Several time slots during weekends have already sold out.

The Playground will run in the National Building Museum until Aug. 30.

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