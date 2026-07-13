Hit-and-run on I-295 leaves pedestrian dead; police search for green SUV

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 295 in Southeast D.C. early Monday, and police are searching for the driver who allegedly fled the scene.

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 295 in Southeast D.C. early Monday, and police are searching for the driver who allegedly fled the scene.

Officers responded at about 3:30 a.m. to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the southbound lanes of I-295 near Pennsylvania Avenue SE, according to D.C. police.

Police said officers found a woman suffering from critical injuries after she was struck by a vehicle.

D.C. Fire and EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene, according to D.C. police. The police department’s Major Crash Unit responded to investigate.

The striking vehicle fled the scene. D.C. police said the vehicle is preliminarily described as a green SUV.

The crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-295 as investigators processed the scene. The roadway remained closed until about 9:30 a.m., according to the WTOP Traffic Center.

Police have asked anyone with information to call the department at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.

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