DC’s public golf courses will remain open under new deal with Trump administration

Under a new agreement, National Links Trust will continue managing Langston and Rock Creek Park golf courses. It will also continue managing East Potomac Golf Links until renovations begin at a later date.

D.C.’s three public golf courses will stay open after their operator came to an agreement with the U.S. Department of the Interior on Friday night.

The announcement clears a major hurdle for President Donald Trump and his administration’s planned renovations to East Potomac Golf Links, while establishing a long-term agreement to allow the National Links Trust to continue managing Langston and Rock Creek Park golf courses.

The news was a welcome surprise for golfers at East Potomac Park on Saturday afternoon.

“The guy in the pro shop told me that this morning when I came in,” said Connor, who lives in Arlington and uses the East Potomac course frequently when the weather is nice. “I’m happy to see that. It’s definitely good to get a better plan and see what’s going on for the next year, if there are renovations to happen, being able to keep it open and available to everyone.”

In a statement, the National Links Trust said:

“We are pleased that Washington, DC’s municipal golf courses – East Potomac Golf Links, Langston Golf Course, and Rock Creek Park Golf – will now remain open, accessible, and affordable for the residents and communities that depend on them. National Links Trust will continue operating all three courses, and we are committed to building on the progress we have made over the past five years. We are grateful that our talented and dedicated employees can now look forward with certainty about the future.”

“East Potomac is a wonderful place for the public,” said Owen, a D.C. resident and East Potomac Golf Links regular. “Accessible golf is important and fun.”

In December, the National Park Service abruptly terminated the National Links Trust’s contract to operate the golf courses. One week ago, a federal judge denied a request to halt work on the East Potomac golf complex, but warned that nothing should be done to the course that can’t be undone — including a closure.

The D.C. Preservation League and two city residents had sued to block the work, which would renovate the historic golf course.

Under the new agreement, National Links Trust will also continue managing East Potomac Golf Links until a future time when the renovations will start. That time has not yet been specified by the National Park Service.

Trump, who owns dozens of golf courses around the world, has talked about transforming East Potomac Golf Links, situated near Hains Point, into a championship-style course that could lure major professional tournaments.

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