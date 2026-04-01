DC’s most famous bald eagle is feeling fly and expecting eaglets

Mr. President is expecting, but we're not talking about the one in the White House.

Mr. President and Lotus, a mated pair of bald eagles, in November 2023.(Courtesy Dan Rauch, D.C. Department of Energy and the Environment) Mr. President and Lotus, a mated pair of bald eagles, in November 2023.(Courtesy Dan Rauch, D.C. Department of Energy and the Environment) Mr. President is expecting, but we’re not talking about the one in the White House.

This potential baby news involves D.C.’s famous bald eagle and the female bird he’s been paired up with for about the length of one presidential term.

Mr. President, also known as “Mr. P,” and his current love, Lotus, or Lady of the United States, have a nest in a secluded part of the National Arboretum in Northeast D.C.

They’ve been together since 2022, and lately, they’ve been spotted taking turns sitting on that nest.

“It does seem like there is at least one egg in the nest, and we think that egg was laid around March 21,” Rese Cloyd, associate director for the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment’s Fisheries and Wildlife Division, told WTOP.

If any eaglets are born, Cloyd said that should happen by the end of the month.

It could make Mr. President an especially lucky bird.

“He is at least 17 years old, so that is kind of on the older side. Bald eagles typically live to be about 20 in the wild,” Cloyd said.

There are no plans to put up a live eagle cam near the nest.

Cloyd said the best view for birders who want to spot the couple is from Langston Golf Course.

Mr. President and his earlier mate, the First Lady, began nesting at the National Arboretum in 2013 and had their first eaglet together in 2014. They had more between 2014 and 2018, but in 2019 and 2021, they did not produce any offspring.

After the First Lady left the nest in the winter of 2022, Lotus moved in. The two produced eaglets that year, and in 2023 and 2024.

“Last year, 2025, they did not produce any eaglets. We don’t know why the nest wasn’t successful last year, but we are optimistic about this year,” Cloyd said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.