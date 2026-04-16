DC ranks among best in nation for senior living communities

The fifth edition of the report surveyed more than half a million residents and their families — its largest sample ever — and analyzed more than 3,000 senior living communities nationwide.

The oldest members of the baby boomer generation are turning 80 this year, and they are not looking for a lifetime of bland food and boredom associated with nursing homes such as Shady Pines from The Golden Girls.

Maybe even Sophia Petrillo would have given up Miami for the nation’s capital, as the D.C. region scored well in U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Senior Living ratings.

The fifth edition of the report surveyed more than half a million residents and their families — its largest sample ever — and analyzed more than 3,000 senior living communities nationwide.

“We evaluate assisted living, independent living and memory care,” said Liz Pearce, product director for senior living at U.S. News & World Report. “We also look at communities called CCRCs, or continuing care retirement communities.”

CCRCs offer multiple levels of care — including skilled nursing — allowing residents to remain in the same community as their health care needs evolve.

“Those communities that were recognized in the D.C. metro area really stand out because they excel at providing both high-quality care and high-quality lifestyle services,” Pearce said.

The ratings gauge how residents feel about their experiences, including interactions with management, food and dining, amenities, and activities.

“It’s really about satisfaction — whether the community provides an environment that feels like home,” Pearce said.

The report shows that, out of the 292 senior living communities in the District, 50 of them earned a “Best” ranking, trailing only New York which had 65, Chicago with 61, and Boston with 57.

“These are big decisions, and they’re hard decisions for a lot of families,” Pearce added. “Being able to bring that many perspectives to the table helps families identify communities that might be a good fit. That’s something we’ve been really proud of this year.”

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