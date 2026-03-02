Dunbar High School senior wins prestigious scholarship to GW

The senior at Dunbar High School in Northwest D.C. found out in a surprise meeting Monday that she's a recipient of the prestigious scholarship to George Washington University.

Monday was an exciting day for Dunbar High School senior Shauna Boone-Williams.

Boone-Williams found out during a surprise meeting held in the school’s library that she is a recipient of the prestigious Stephen Joel Trachtenberg Scholarship at George Washington University.

Boone-Williams rounded the corner and was greeted by her family, teachers, the school’s principal, the chancellor of D.C. Public Schools, GW President Ellen Granberg, friends, media, other well-wishers and finally there was George: the cartoon caricature of George Washington who serves as the GW mascot.

By this time, Boone-Williams was beginning to suspect something was up.

Dunbar Principal Latisha Coleman took Boone-Williams up to a podium, put a GW cap on her head and told her the good news.

The scholarship is awarded to outstanding seniors in D.C. and covers tuition, room and board as well as books and fees at the local university.

D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee told the audience of Boone-Williams’ achievements prior to winning the scholarship — including working on the student board in his office.

“You’ve represented your student body here well, at Dunbar and all across DCPS,” Chancellor Ferebee said. “It’s been an honor to get to know you, and I’m so excited for you, and I know the best is yet to come.”

She’s on track to graduate early from high school, she’s captain of the volleyball team and also participates on the speech and debate team.

Boone-Williams’ real love, though, is engineering. Even as a high schooler, she’s had an internship at a local aeronautical engineering firm and participated in the University of Maryland’s Women in Engineering Aspire! Program where she designed a small race car.

Inspired by the 2016 film “Hidden Figures,” Boone-Williams aspires to a career in aerospace engineering, hoping to take advantage of GW’s five-year mechanical and aerospace engineering program.

As prestigious as the scholarship is, and as grateful as Shauna is to have it, going to school so close to home doesn’t always allow students to spread their wings and see the world. When asked what she’s most looking forward to in college, inspired by a recent trip to Ghana, Shauna said: “I’m most looking forward to study abroad.”

