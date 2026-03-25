DC residents react to future RFK Stadium campus plans during open house

What do D.C. residents think about the RFK Stadium Campus? It depends on who you ask.

Mayor Muriel Bower’s office hosted the first of two RFK Campus Master Plan Open Houses on Tuesday evening. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander People were able to give their feedback by placing stickers on things they liked or by writing messages on sticky notes and leaving it on the board. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander The lobby was packed with people looking at interactive boards on easels that showed images of the plans. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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What do D.C. residents think about the RFK Stadium campus? It depends on who you ask.

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office hosted the first of two RFK Campus Master Plan Open Houses Tuesday evening at the Department of Employment Services on Minnesota Avenue in Northeast D.C.

The lobby was packed with people looking at interactive boards on easels that showed images of the plans for the site.

The content was separated into six stations, with the first three being information stations.

The other three were interactive; people could give feedback by placing stickers on things they liked or by writing messages on sticky notes.

Walking around the room was longtime Burgundy and Gold fan Barbara Morgan. Morgan, who will be 93 years old in April, lives 10 minutes away from the old RFK Stadium.

“I’m glad they’re coming back,” Morgan said. “They never should have left.”

Two items that caught Morgan’s attention on one of the boards were a farmer’s market and sit-down restaurants.

While Morgan did enjoy looking around, she said the plans should be shared to students in D.C. high schools.

“Because they are the future for this city,” Morgan said.

Another lifelong Washingtonian who wanted to see the plans was Ashton McCullers.

The 19-year-old college student told WTOP that he’s part of D.C. Vault, a pole vault club with a $250,000 facility on East Capitol Street, right by the old stadium site.

“We need to make sure that opportunities like this come back to the city and aren’t pushed out of the city by bigger infrastructure,” McCullers said.

The college athlete has set records at his school and got a full scholarship, thanks to pole vaulting.

“If it wasn’t for pole vaulting, I wouldn’t be where I am right now,” McCullers said. “It taught me discipline. It’s taught me how to keep going when stuff gets hard.”

Chatting on the other side of the room was Emmanuel Irono, who has lived on Capitol Hill for over 35 years and has owned a small business there for over 30.

“I believe that this opportunity for the city can be positive if we are inclusive of us that have been in the neighborhood before the stadium comes,” Irono said. “We still want to be in our community and do things that are affordable.”

Walking around and checking out every board in each station was Harper Scott Martin, who told WTOP that he and his wife live on Oklahoma Avenue in Northeast.

“I look out onto the North lot of what used to be the RFK Stadium,” Scott Martin said. “Everything that’s being planned here right now is going to affect my life for the next however many decades I continue to live there.”

Scott Martin was pleased to see that “they’re planning to build community sports facilities” near his home, “which is better than some alternatives.” But he has questions about the plans to build parking garages with around 8,000 total spots.

“It seems like a game of hot potato with the parking garages right now,” Martin said. “Show me an NFL stadium without 10s of 1,000s of parking spaces.”

“If they only build the 8,000 they say they’re going to build, I’d be very surprised.”

Martin appreciates the way the city put the event together, and said it was “very thoughtfully presented and organized.”

“I realize this is the city really putting their best foot forward and trying to gather our opinions,” Scott Martin said. “To what degree our opinions will end up being factored into all the final decision making is kind of an open question for us.”

The next open house is scheduled for Saturday.

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