Car set on fire near Washington Monument, temporarily shutting down operations

Officers detained an individual around 9:10 a.m. after the person allegedly set the fire near Survey Lodge, which is close to the Washington Monument. No injuries were reported.

A person poured gasoline on a car and set it on fire, U.S. Park Police told WTOP.(Credit 7News) A person poured gasoline on a car and set it on fire, U.S. Park Police told WTOP.(Credit 7News) Operations at the Washington Monument were shut down Tuesday morning after a person poured gasoline on a car and set it on fire, U.S. Park Police told WTOP.

Officers detained the individual around 9:10 a.m. after the person allegedly set a fire near Survey Lodge, which is close to the Washington Monument. No injuries or damage to anything other than the vehicle were reported.

While U.S. Park Police investigated, operations at the Washington Monument were shutdown. The monument has since reopened.

Park Police said no additional information was available Tuesday afternoon, including information about the individual who they detained and whether charges will be filed.

A map of the area where the fire was set is below:

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