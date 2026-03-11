Cherry blossom watch 2026: Is it peak bloom yet?

This D.C.-area rite of spring brings joy, hope after a long and hard winter, and millions of visitors to the Tidal Basin and the National Mall — it’s cherry blossom season!

The predicted peak bloom dates for 2026 are between March 29 to April 1. The peak bloom period happens when 70% of the Yoshino cherry blossoms are open.

When the weather cooperates, the final stage of the blossoms’ bloom cycle can last about a week.

Check out the latest updates and keep up with their progress below.