Cherry blossom watch 2026: Is it peak bloom yet?

This D.C.-area rite of spring brings joy, hope after a long and hard winter, and millions of visitors to the Tidal Basin and the National Mall — it’s cherry blossom season!
The predicted peak bloom dates for 2026 are between March 29 to April 1. The peak bloom period happens when 70% of the Yoshino cherry blossoms are open.
When the weather cooperates, the final stage of the blossoms’ bloom cycle can last about a week.
Buddy up: Stage 1's cherry blossom buds have appeared
Alert your cherry blossom buddies: The Tidal Basin’s trees are budding.
The National Park Service announced the emergence of the first small, green buds on social media. Their arrival is the first stage of six.
LET’S GO! Small green buds are appearing on the Yoshino cherry trees, marking the 1st of 6 stages on the way to peak bloom.
Learn more: https://t.co/Yd0Z1y1FHD#Cherryblossom #BloomWatch #WashingtonDC
— National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 11, 2026
The green buds also appeared this day in 2025. If they stick to the same schedule, we could see Stage 2 — the first florets — March 16.
Last year’s peak bloom began March 28. This year, the National Park Service’s predicted peak bloom dates are March 29-April 1.
Peak bloom dates announced
The National Park Service has projected the Yoshino cherry trees along the Tidal Basin will likely reach peak bloom from March 29 to April 1.
Of course, weather plays into the flowers’ timing. The trees have combatted weeks of frigid temperatures that followed a January wintry storm characterized by “snowcrete.”