Amateur artists have the chance to appear in the National Gallery and win some cash along the way

Are you or a loved one an artist with a talent for putting a twist on classic art? One of the most prestigious museums in the world is giving creators a chance to earn some serious money as well as have their talent put on display near the likes of Leonardo da Vinci and Claude Monet.

“There is a vast creative ecosystem that’s happening on social media right now, whether it’s painters, illustrators, meme makers … people are creating their work and sharing it,” said Sydni Myers, the National Gallery’s social media manager.

Myers said the National Gallery of Art is challenging these artists to recreate one of 100 chosen works from its gallery in any way imaginable, in what the museum is deeming an “open call.”

“Whether it’s pebbles styled into a Picasso or a landscape artist carving something into the side of a mountain,” Myers said.

Creatives can do everything from creating a water feature in their garden mirroring Fredric Edwin Church’s “Niagara,” or choreograph a social media dance inspired by a ballerina sculpture from Edgar Degas.

“We truly are inviting people to express themselves with us and to co-author culture,” she said.

Artists will need to submit a written proposal describing how they would remix a certain piece. The National Gallery’s team will review submissions in March and the top 50 will be selected to make a vertical video of their idea.

The video of their work will be displayed at the National Gallery of Art as well as on the museum’s social media channels. They will also earn $3,000.

“It’s an opportunity not only to bring new life to our social media channels, but also inside the museum,” Myers said. “So we are cultivating a specific space for those creators, for their work to shine.”

Submissions are open until Feb. 28.

