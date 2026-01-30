Live Radio
Woman, two firefighters injured in Southeast DC rowhouse fire

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

January 30, 2026, 11:13 PM

A woman and two firefighters were injured Friday night after a fire broke out at a rowhouse in Southeast D.C.

D.C. Fire and EMS reported to the 700 block of G Street SE around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a fire on the first floor of the home.

A woman was transported to a local hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries, D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo confirmed with WTOP.

One firefighter was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a second firefighter was being evaluated on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 9:38 p.m., D.C. Fire and EMS said the fire was contained and under control. Investigators are now surveying the scene to determine a cause and any potential impacts.

Below is a map of where the fire happened:

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

