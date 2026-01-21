Traffic, road closures for funeral procession of DC officer struck by car

The funeral procession for D.C. police officer Terry Bennett will take place Friday afternoon from D.C. to Laurel, Maryland.

U.S. Park Police mounted officers salute as a van carrying the body of Metropolitan Police Department officer Terry Bennett is driven past the Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

Bennett was struck by a car while helping another motorist whose vehicle broke down in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 695 on Dec. 23. He was seriously injured and was in the hospital until his death Jan. 7. He was 32 years old.

The driver who struck Bennett, Jerrold Coates, remained on the scene and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed in Bennett’s death.

Between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday, the following roadways will have rolling closures due to the funeral procession:

Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway I-495/I-95 from Medical Center Drive to Forestville Road

Forestville Road from the Capital Beltway to the Suitland Parkway

Inbound Suitland Parkway from Forestville Road to the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge

Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge

South Capitol Street between the Douglass Bridge and E Street SW

M Street SW from South Capitol Street to 3rd Street SW

Delaware Avenue SW from M Street to I Street SW

I Street from 3rd Street to South Capitol Street SW

Northbound DC-295 from Suitland Parkway to the Maryland state line

Eastbound I-695 ramp to Northbound DC-295

Northbound MD-295/Baltimore-Washington Parkway from the D.C. line to MD-197/Laurel-Bowie Road

Westbound MD-197/Laurel-Bowie Road from the BW Parkway to Contee Road

Contee Road from MD-197/Laurel-Bowie Road to US-1/Baltimore Avenue

Southbound US-1/Baltimore Avenue from Contee Road to the Maryland National Memorial

Cemetery

For updated traffic information, stick with WTOP and monitor D.C. police’s traffic sites.

