Traffic, road closures for funeral procession of DC officer struck by car

The funeral procession for D.C. police officer Terry Bennett will take place Friday afternoon from D.C. to Laurel, Maryland.
Bennett was struck by a car while helping another motorist whose vehicle broke down in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 695 on Dec. 23. He was seriously injured and was in the hospital until his death Jan. 7. He was 32 years old.
The driver who struck Bennett, Jerrold Coates, remained on the scene and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed in Bennett’s death.
Between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday, the following roadways will have rolling closures due to the funeral procession:
- Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway I-495/I-95 from Medical Center Drive to Forestville Road
- Forestville Road from the Capital Beltway to the Suitland Parkway
- Inbound Suitland Parkway from Forestville Road to the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge
- Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge
- South Capitol Street between the Douglass Bridge and E Street SW
- M Street SW from South Capitol Street to 3rd Street SW
- Delaware Avenue SW from M Street to I Street SW
- I Street from 3rd Street to South Capitol Street SW
- Northbound DC-295 from Suitland Parkway to the Maryland state line
- Eastbound I-695 ramp to Northbound DC-295
- Northbound MD-295/Baltimore-Washington Parkway from the D.C. line to MD-197/Laurel-Bowie Road
- Westbound MD-197/Laurel-Bowie Road from the BW Parkway to Contee Road
- Contee Road from MD-197/Laurel-Bowie Road to US-1/Baltimore Avenue
- Southbound US-1/Baltimore Avenue from Contee Road to the Maryland National Memorial
Cemetery
For updated traffic information, stick with WTOP and monitor D.C. police’s traffic sites.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.