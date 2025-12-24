DC police officer seriously injured in crash while helping driver of broken-down vehicle

It happened at around 10:10 p.m. when the officer was helping a motorist whose vehicle broke down in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 695, according to a news release from D.C. police.

An image of the crash on I-695 that injured a D.C. police officer. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) An image of the crash on I-695 that injured a D.C. police officer. (WTOP/Dave Dildine) A police officer is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle near South Capitol Street on Tuesday night, according to D.C. police.

Police said another motorist struck the officer, who was outside of his cruiser, at a “high rate of speed.”

The officer was hospitalized with serious injuries. As of early Wednesday morning, police said he was still being treated at the hospital.

The striking driver stayed on the scene and was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police said the driver of the broken-down vehicle wasn’t hurt in the collision.

D.C. police are continuing to investigate the crash.

