DC’s hypothermia shelters give its homeless community a lifeline during winter storm

Under a cold alert, D.C. assists its homeless community by increasing the amount of shelter access during “hypothermic weather conditions.”

While many people in the region will be staying inside their homes once the winter storm arrives this weekend, some in D.C. will be looking for refuge inside the city’s shelters.

Under a cold alert, the District assist its homeless community by increasing the amount of shelter access during “hypothermic weather conditions.” Unhoused residents have access to use a low-barrier shelter — a year-round emergency housing facility with few requirements needed for entry — or a hypothermia shelter opened by the city.

Rachel Pierre, director of D.C.’s Department of Human Services, told WTOP for the upcoming storm, the city has activated close to 1,700 beds and can add more if necessary. The department’s outreach team has been trying to get the word out about the extra beds while distributing blankets, hats and hand warmers to the region’s homeless community.

“We are going into frigid temperatures, and the mayor has made 24/7 resources available to help people come in,” Pierre said.

If you see someone outside who needs shelter or a welfare check, Pierre encouraged residents to call the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or dial 311. Members of the department’s outreach program are offering a shelter transportation service, which can take anyone to one of the area’s facilities.

“We have the ability to pick up any residents who are experiencing unsheltered homelessness within the city, to pick them up and take them to an available bed,” Pierre said.

A list of available shelters can be found on the Department of Human Services’ website. Most shelters are single sex while there are short-term housing options for families.

One of those locations is Emery Low-Barrier Shelter for men in Northeast D.C.

Normally open 24/7 year-round with its own beds and locker room, the facility increases its capacity with cots during cold alerts and operates those areas from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those who go to stay at the Emery are also provided with housing, clothes, food, among other services they may need.

Edward Washington, 40, of Northeast D.C., started staying at Emery a year ago. He said the men’s only shelter is one of the cleanest in the city, giving it “five stars.”

“The community is family orientated,” he said. “I feel safe when I come here.”

The hope is some people will get connected with services offered at some of the shelter sites in order to find housing assistance, Pierre said.

Jonathan Dudley, 36, described himself as “depressed, broken” before moving to Emery. Along with providing him with work in its laundry room, Dudley credits the facility and its affiliated programs with helping him find a mental therapist and access to psychiatric medications.

“I do take big gratitude in it, because the streets aren’t any better,” Dudley said, later adding, “They have allowed me to stay and not only that, but they have grown me into a person that can maintain a job and keep his employment.”

Those trying to brave the cold should give any of the city’s shelters a try, Dudley said, calling the idea “diabolical.”

“You should not be out there,” he said. “Please come down to Emery and talk to our great staff and see if we can get you one of these cots. If not an overflow, one of the beds upstairs in the residency.”

“Being outside in this weather is definitely not something you need to do,” he said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.