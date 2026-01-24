Does keeping the US Capitol clear of snow for Congress add pressure?

The Senate is scheduled to return into session Monday and lawmakers won't have much time to act on final legislation to avoid a partial government shutdown Jan. 30.

For all the latest developments in Congress, follow WTOP Capitol Hill correspondent Mitchell Miller at Today on the Hill.

Crews across the D.C. region are working around the clock to prepare for the snow, and that includes a busy team at the U.S. Capitol.

The Senate, originally scheduled to return into session Monday, will now return Tuesday due to the weather. And lawmakers won’t have much time to act on final legislation to avoid a partial government shutdown by the Jan. 30 deadline.

“We have 80 people that have been working for days — for the past week — on making sure that we’re prepared for this,” said Jim Kaufmann, executive director for the U.S Capitol Grounds and Arboretum at the Architect of the Capitol.

He has what one employee calls an “arsenal” of equipment to clear snow around the Capitol.

That includes some 50 pieces of equipment, with trucks that can quickly be converted with plows for snow removal.

A single truck can have five different attachments, including a salt spreader. But Kaufmann said his biggest resources are the employees who are gearing up for a winter weather marathon.

“They’re dedicated,” he said. “And they’re making great sacrifices. They’re prepared to be camping out here from Saturday night until Monday or Tuesday.”

Sensors provide real-time weather conditions

In addition to heavy equipment and crew, Kaufmann’s team utilizes the latest technology to help determine how to deploy resources.

“We gather information from weather stations that are throughout the Capitol campus, and they’re feeding in live weather data,” he said.

While driving in a pickup truck near the Capitol, Kaufmann pointed to a screen on a mounted phone that showed a wide range of conditions, including the temperature of the road.

His team uses MARWIS — Mobile Advanced Road Weather Information Sensor — technology that’s also used to monitor airport runways.

As a truck moves around the campus, all kinds of weather-related data can be monitored live.

“And then, of course, we have all the commercial and news outlets, including WTOP,” he said. “When I’m in the truck, I’m listening live on the weather, what’s coming down.”

Kauffman said as the snow piles up, his staff will be checking on priority routes and D.C.’s evacuation routes, making sure they stay on top of everything.

Does keeping it clear for Congress add pressure?

“We have to make sure that a snowstorm doesn’t stop Congress,” Kaufmann said.

Even though lawmakers aren’t in session this weekend, senators will be struggling with weather-related travel challenges to get back to D.C. this coming week.

The Capitol grounds will need to be clear for them and their staff. But Kaufmann said the added pressure comes with the job.

He said one year, a presidential motorcade was on the East Plaza and there were 6 inches of snow.

“The hills were getting covered fast, and that’s our main priority, making sure that we can get a presidential motorcade in and out safely,” he said.

The area on the East Side of the Capitol can be tricky, he said, since it has a different surface than roads and can quickly get covered in ice.

“There’s always a bit of pressure, but the saving grace is our team, and that takes the pressure away,” he said. “I can meet with our senior leadership and give them the information they need to make key decisions, and they’re 100% confident in our team to get the job done.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.