Officer who defended Capitol disputes White House account of Jan. 6

A former U.S. Capitol Police officer says the White House's account does not match what he experienced on Jan. 6, 2021.

Former U.S. Capitol Police officer Winston Pingeon testifies during a hearing on the 5th anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. Art by Winston Pingeon depicting the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. Broken glass on windows of the Capitol Building, taken by former Capitol Police officer Winston Pingeon. Former Capitol Police officer Winston Pingeon, who was on duty during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

A new White House webpage marking the fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack is drawing sharp criticism from some of the officers who defended the U.S. Capitol that day, including a former U.S. Capitol Police officer who says the account does not match what he experienced.

Former Capitol Police officer Winston Pingeon, who was on duty during the Jan. 6 attack, reacted strongly to the White House webpage, which claims “inconsistent and provocative” actions by law enforcement turned what it describes as “a peaceful demonstration into chaos.”

The webpage reflects how the administration interpreted the events on Jan. 6, and it is an account that has been disputed by law enforcement officers and challenged by multiple investigations.

“It is just so disappointing and a complete slap in the face to me and all of my friends and fellow officers who defended the Capitol that day and who continue to protect and serve Congress and the residents and community of D.C.,” Pingeon said.

Pingeon said the webpage’s description of police actions conflicts with what he experienced while working and defending the Capitol on that day.

“As an officer who was there that day and who was assaulted in the line of duty, to know that a sitting president is now completely trying to rewrite history is really sad,” he said.

The White House webpage also claims that officers removed barricades, opened Capitol doors and waved people inside the building. Pingeon said he did not see that happen and believes some video clips circulating online are being taken out of context.

“I would ask anybody who believes that, what would you do if you were outnumbered?” Pingeon said.

He described officers being forced to make rapid decisions as they were overwhelmed by the crowd.

“We did the best that we could to defend ourselves, the Capitol and our democratic process that day, but we were just too outnumbered,” he said.

Despite the chaos, Pingeon said officers acted with “incredible restraint” that day and it’s remarkable the situation did not result in even more injuries.

“It’s still a bit of a miracle that more people were not injured, both officers and rioters,” he said.

Pingeon said his concern now is that an official timeline like the one on the White House website could shape how Jan. 6 is remembered.

“I fear for our country’s future and the next generations, because it has not only normalized this violence, but it’s practically celebrating it,” he said. “And that is utterly wrong.”