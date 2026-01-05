Former Capitol Police officer reflects on 5th anniversary of Jan. 6 riot

Tuesday will mark five years since hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol and reiterated his false claims that the election was stolen.
The riot happened on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was certifying former President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.
More than 100 officers were injured in the Capitol riot; one died and several others took their own lives in the aftermath.
About 1,500 people were convicted on charges associated with their actions during the attack, including some who were convicted of injuring police officers who were trying to protect the Capitol.
On the day he was sworn into office for a second term, Trump pardoned the 1,500.
WTOP’s Anne Kramer and Shawn Anderson reflected on the attack with former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who was at the Capitol on that day.
The following transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.
- Shawn Anderson:
This has to be an incredibly difficult time for you. Walk us through what you were thinking about, and feeling, as the anniversary comes up tomorrow.
- Harry Dunn:
Well, it hasn’t just been this specific time being a difficult one. Every day since that day has been a difficult one. Not because of what happened on that day, but what happened in the aftermath and what continues to happen.
The lying about what happened, the whitewashing about what happened, denying what happened, not acknowledging the heroic actions by the Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police, the other departments that responded to save.
It has been described as a peaceful protest, a tourist visit, by members of Congress, by the president of the United States, and they’re doing whatever they can to change the narrative of that day. It’s really unfortunate, because everybody saw with their own eyes what happened that day.
- Anne Kramer:
How difficult, Harry, is that to process — what’s being said? One of your colleagues told The Associated Press the same thing you’ve just mentioned, how difficult it is, even from family and friends, who don’t believe what happened was a big deal or doubt the police in the events of that day.
- Harry Dunn:
It’s extremely frustrating. But this isn’t anything new. Tomorrow will be five years and five years of dealing with it. So it’s kind of like you’ve almost gotten used to it.
I hate that feeling, but I’ll never stop continuing to remind people what really did happen that day, to push back against the lies that are happening. A lot of people are saying, ‘Hey, we should move on from Jan. 6, we should get over it.’ I agree 100%. I would love nothing more than to get over it. But when you have people like the president, this administration doing everything they can, and they’re still talking about it. They’re still bringing it up.
There’s an active lawsuit in the court to compel the architect of the Capitol to hang a federally mandated plaque up honoring the officers that day. Imagine officers having to go to court to sue to be recognized. It’s just really unfortunate the lengths that they’re going through to whitewash and change the history of that day.
- Shawn Anderson :
You became such an activist after Jan. 6, even trying to run for Congress in the state of Maryland. How do you talk to people as you continue to speak to the public these days? What do you tell them as you share your story?
- Harry Dunn:
It’s funny that you call me an activist, because I just think it’s standing up and doing what you believe in your heart is right. And I think that’s what it all comes down to, doing what you believe is right. Standing up for when you think something’s wrong, like John Lewis said, ‘Get into good trouble.’ And that’s kind of like been my mantra.
I don’t know how this is all going to turn out. Everything that’s going on in the world, everything that’s going on with Jan. 6. I don’t know how it’s all going to turn out, none of us do. But I do know that if we don’t show up, if we don’t keep standing up and resisting and there’s some kind of opposition, that it won’t go well for us.
So the message that I always say out there is keep showing up even when it’s bleak, even when it’s hard. And that’s in everything that you’re doing in life, not just Jan. 6 or political matters, just you have to continue getting up and showing up.
- Anne Kramer:
Harry tomorrow, the former leader of the proud boys, Enrique Tarrio, who was convicted and then pardoned by President Trump for his role in the Capitol riot is supposed to hold what’s being called a memorial march to honor those who died. What’s going through your head when you hear this is going to happen tomorrow?
- Harry Dunn:
When I first saw it that my honestly reaction was ‘whatever,’ like, I don’t give any credence to anything that those individuals do. They were convicted and pardoned by another criminal themselves, just to be blunt. Criminals pardoned by a criminal and that’s literally all that I see them as.
Jan. 6 was bad for a lot of people, not just the officers who suffered violence that day; for America, for the rioters who participated, it was a bad day for everybody. And everybody should be seeking transparency. I mean the Proud Boys have lawsuit against the Department of Justice for convicting them, or whatever the specifics of their cases.
But I just think it’s really unfortunate that they are seeing themselves as the good guys, so to speak, when there were hundreds of officers who protected the Capitol, protected members of Congress who they may or may not agree with just because it’s the right thing to do. They did their jobs. And it’s just really unfortunate. So when I saw that news, I was just like ‘whatever.’
- Shawn Anderson:
We mentioned that you did run for Congress a few years after Jan. 6. You didn’t make it through the primary first time around running for Congress? Do you still foresee a political career in your future? Will you try again in some way?
- Harry Dunn:
I see a career in just public service and just wherever I can be helpful, wherever I can be useful. I don’t want to give a politician answer. So no, I’ll never rule out an opportunity to run for Congress again. I haven’t ruled it out, but I haven’t made a decision to do so either at this moment.
But I will always continue to show up, metaphorically speaking, when there’s a fight for it to show up. I will always be there, hopefully on the right side of it.