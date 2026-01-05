Former Capitol Police officer reflects on 5th anniversary of Jan. 6 riot

Nearly five years after the Jan. 6 attack, former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn reflected on what happened during the riot and its aftermath.

Tuesday will mark five years since hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol and reiterated his false claims that the election was stolen.

U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn testifies during a House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Jim Bourg/Pool via AP)(AP/Jim Bourg) U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn testifies during a House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Jim Bourg/Pool via AP)(AP/Jim Bourg) The riot happened on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was certifying former President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

More than 100 officers were injured in the Capitol riot; one died and several others took their own lives in the aftermath.

About 1,500 people were convicted on charges associated with their actions during the attack, including some who were convicted of injuring police officers who were trying to protect the Capitol.

On the day he was sworn into office for a second term, Trump pardoned the 1,500.

WTOP’s Anne Kramer and Shawn Anderson reflected on the attack with former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who was at the Capitol on that day.

The following transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.