For some, DC snow day means sledding on Capitol Hill

For some D.C. residents, a good snow day means a trip to the U.S. Capitol for sledding in "the nation's backyard."

As John Thomas described his experience sledding in front of the Capitol on Monday afternoon, he paused to examine what was happening next to him.

“It is super, duper, duper bumpy,” Thomas said.

But then, kids in what appeared to be a dinosaur-themed inflatable tube made their way next to him, almost stopping by his side.

“OK, yeah, that’s different,” Thomas said. “It’s super bumpy. All of those edges, super bumpy.”

Thomas was part of the small crowd that gathered near the U.S. Capitol. With schools closed and snow remaining on the ground, the group used the elements as an excuse to get out of the house.

“There’s the Capitol, and this hill is so big, and it’s nice and gradual, and everyone comes together and goes sledding,” Anne Thomas, John’s mom, said. “It doesn’t matter what party you are in. Everyone forgets about that stuff and has a good time. It’s a lot of fun.”

Sarah Fee, meanwhile, went down the hill wearing a University of Oregon winter hat. That’s where she’ll be attending college, so Monday’s session, she thought, might be her last chance to sled in D.C. for a while.

“I remember growing up, people would give each other sleds, like strangers they didn’t even know,” Fee said. “Just a nice community on the Hill.”

Henry Faranda-Harris said he enjoys sledding as a bonding activity with his brother and dad. It happens only once or twice a year, he said, and Monday’s session was painful at times.

“The landings, whenever your sled does a jump, it’s just really, really hard on the old bum, I suppose,” he said.

His brother, Emmett, described the experience as “slippery and fun, but it can also hurt a little because it’s really hard and rugged.”

Tony Canavan appreciated that the area near the Capitol remained open.

“It’s sometimes called the nation’s backyard, and as someone who lives nearby, I really like how we can make use of this space as our own,” Canavan said.

Dan Paul, from D.C., sleds with his children, Joseph, 4, and Rosie, 9, on an inflatable hot dog on the west front of the US Capitol on Jan. 25, 2026 (Al Drago/Getty Images) Al Drago/Getty Images A person uses a card table as a makeshift sled to go sledding outside the U.S. Capitol in D.C., on Jan. 26, 2026, following a significant snow storm. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images) Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images With schools closed and snow remaining on the ground, a small crowd gathered near the U.S. Capitol to go sledding on Jan. 26, 2026. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman People sled down the hill on the west front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 25, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images) Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

