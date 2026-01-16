DC man gets 40 years for ‘sadistic’ killing of Virginia woman

It was back in April 2023 that 31-year-old Christy Bautista was stabbed over 30 times, her body battered by 46-year-old George Sydnor.

It has taken nearly three years for an Arlington, Virginia, family to get justice in the murder of their loved one at a Northeast D.C. motel in 2023.

It was back in April 2023 that 31-year-old Christy Bautista was stabbed over 30 times, her body battered by 46-year-old George Sydnor. During his sentencing hearing, which resulted in a 40-year sentence for Sydnor, Bautista’s family ripped into another judge by name for allowing Sydnor to be free while he awaited sentencing for other violent crimes.

They also criticized the amount of time it took to get to this point, as they awaited the clearance of a backlog of other cases and other procedural delays.

“It’s taken a long time,” Emily Bautista, one of Christy’s younger sisters, said. “But we’re happy that we have justice for Christy and protection for the D.C. community.”

The words “sadistic,” “brutal” and “vicious” were used in statements from the family during the hearing.

“Just the randomness of it all is, I don’t know, it’s hard to digest, because things could have been prevented,” Emily said. “She was aware. She moved her car right out in front of her hotel room. She had all the right precautions, and she still was killed randomly.”

Christy Bautista lived in Harrisonburg, but grew up in Arlington, and dozens of people were inside the courtroom on her behalf. More watched the hearing through an online web stream. Many more wore butterflies in their hair as a show of support and a as metaphor for the love Christy spread.

“The system’s supposed to keep victims safe, and in this situation, Christy was the victim of a person who had just pleaded guilty months before to attacking another woman randomly,” Sheila Doothill, Christy’s aunt, said. “He was supposed to come back to court, and he didn’t, and when he didn’t, he was free to murder Christy.”

The plea agreement between prosecutors and the defense was for a sentence of 35 to 40 years in prison. Sydnor’s lawyer asked for the low end of that, arguing a stroke he suffered and his failing organs have already confined him to a wheelchair, and that he is not a threat to ever offend again. Prosecutors asked for the full 40 years.

“Without adequate punishment, women will never feel safe,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Santiago said.

Judge Neal Kravitz admitted the five-year difference probably won’t matter because of Sydnor’s health, but sentenced him to the full 40 years anyway. Right before learning his sentence, Sydnor, who spent most of the hearing looking down into his lap, told the judge he didn’t intend to kill Bautista.

“I’m terribly sorry,” he said.

The family wasn’t buying it.

“He addressed the judge,” Emily said. “Not the family. Not the victims.”

