DC’s closure of 100th illegal marijuana operation marks milestone for city’s crackdown

On Jan. 1, 2026, the Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Administration (ABCA) and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) shut down an illegal cannabis operation at a home on B Street SE, according to a news release, marking the 100th closure.

“This is about keeping our community safe and healthy,” Mayor Bowser said in the release. “We have a legal medical cannabis market – that is the market where eligible people should be buying and selling medical cannabis. As we mark this 100th closure, I’m grateful for the steady work of our enforcement teams, and now the work continues.”

Over the past 15 months, the District has seized more than 700 lbs. of marijuana and 6,300 lbs. of THC edibles. Law enforcement also captured more than 3,000 lbs. of THC lotions and made 56 arrests so far.

The Metropolitan Police Department add they have seized 12 guns in this operation so far, which is significant because these shops can be “drivers” of violence in the city.

In the recent closure on B Street SE, police arrested three people and seized a 9mm rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, and 114 rounds of ammunition.