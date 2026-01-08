Cell service could soon improve on National Mall and Tidal Basin

The National Park Service and Department of the Interior are making plans to improve the cellular network in America’s front yard.

If you’ve ever been on the National Mall and tried to post a picture on social media, send a text or make a phone call — you may have struggled to get through because of poor cell reception.

There are virtually no cell antennas on the National Mall, around the Tidal Basin and down to Haines Point. Because of that, it leads to dead zones.

That’s a big deal when you have huge crowds for events, summer days and protests — overloading the capacity and making it difficult to even place a call.

In a report submitted by NPS to the National Capital Planning Commission on Thursday, “improving coverage and capacity on existing networks is essential to ensure public safety and enhance the visitor experience on the National Mall.”

Specific dead zones identified by the park service were on the Tidal Basin at the Jefferson Memorial and MLK Memorial, as well as in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

WTOP tested the boundaries and saw a dramatic drop in service, especially around the Lincoln Memorial.

The report said improved telecommunication infrastructure is critical for first responders during large events and protests. It calls for the project to deploy more antennas to increase the cellular network by five times its current capacity.

They are considering different antenna types. Some would fit on current light poles, others on lighting stanchions that illuminate the monuments and memorials, and lastly placing them on current buildings, such as bathrooms and concession stands.

Exact plans for where these antennas will be placed have not been determined, but NPS has released mock placements of where antennas could be placed near the Smithsonian, Washington Monument, along the tidal basin and Haines Point, and near the Lincoln Memorial.

Since the area is home to some of the most scenic views in the area, NPS wrote that the National Mall maintaining its beauty is paramount.

During their proposed study period to decide which mode of antenna to deploy, officials proposed using “eye-level photorealistic simulations, renderings, or similar graphic convention for specific installations that illustrate the proposed telecommunications infrastructure.”

The planning commission plans to begin requests for proposals in the next few months and is scheduled to review final development plans by summer.