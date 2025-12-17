‘You’re singing your heart out’: DC music teacher preps her show choir for Union Station debut

For students of D.C.'s Ludlow-Taylor Elementary School, the third and fourth graders in the school's show choir will be performing at Union Station Thursday.

This is the time of year when parents show up to hear their children sing in their school holiday performances. Usually, that means showing up in the school's auditorium for the show.

For the students of D.C.’s Ludlow-Taylor Elementary School, there’s a special twist: the third and fourth graders in the school’s show choir will be performing at Union Station on Thursday afternoon.

“This is a very new choir,” said music teacher Babs Alexander, who’s coached professional singers and enjoys seeing how much fun the kids are having.

Alexander told WTOP the Ludlow-Taylor Elementary “Treble Makers” will be making their debut at Union Station, “a great landmark.”

Her advice to her young singers as they get ready for their performance: “Don’t look at each other, but look directly into the face of the audience and smile and let them know that you know what you’re doing and you’re singing your heart out.”

The gig at Union Station came about after a parent at the school mentioned that Union Station includes local talent as part of its Holiday Magic celebration for travelers and visitors in the days leading up to Christmas. Asked if the students might be interested, Alexander said her reaction was, “Absolutely!”

The choir is performing “Cool Yule” and Alexander said that composer and arranger Mark Brymer created a special arrangement for the D.C. school choir after he was contacted by Alexander about their event.

“Long story short, he created them an arrangement specially made for them, sent them a message,” and she said the kids “were so excited!”

The students will be performing in black pants, white shirts and green suspenders and bow ties with glittery holiday sequins. Alexander said she’s got some very enthusiastic performers.

“We’ve got one that’s Tina Tinsel. She’s our little Tina Turner and she’s going to come out with her Jingle Bell Twist!”

Alexander said being able to share the joy of the season with the crowds traveling through Union Station is special, but the best thing is to see the fun the students are having.

“They have a wonderful time.”

The performance at Union Station will take place Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. It will feature Randolph Strings with a special performance by Ludlow-Taylor Elementary School’s show choir.

