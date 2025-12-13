Wreaths Across America visits DC’s war memorials

WTOP spoke to volunteers with Wreaths Across America as they placed wreaths at the Vietnam War Memorial and the Korean War Veterans Memorial on the National Mall.

On the eve of Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, when 450,000 wreaths are placed on headstones at Arlington National Cemetery, ceremonies were held at war memorials on the National Mall.

The event that started in 1992, when Morrill Worcester’s wreath company brought a surplus of 5,000 wreaths from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery, has grown to 5,600 locations across the country.

From transporting wreaths in a caravan to placing the rings on headstones, volunteers play a pivotal role for Wreaths Across America.

WTOP spoke to volunteers helping make the special day happen.

Bruce Witchard and his son made up part of the caravan that traveled from Maine with Gold Star Families.

“They don’t have that opportunity that I have,” Witchard said. “Brings tears to my eyes that I can spend a week and a half with my son, driving vehicles, driving the convoy, bringing wreaths down.”

Witchard, who spent over 30 years as a Merchant Marine, said it was an honor to experience the event with his son.

While people stood in line at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, a volunteer smiled and helped onlookers with questions. When the next ceremony took place at the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the volunteer helped line people up for pictures.

Diane Hammond lost her son, Sgt. Alessandro L. Plutino, in Afghanistan on Aug. 8, 2011. She spoke to WTOP about why Wreaths Across America means so much to her.

“When you’re at the bottom of your life because you lose your son and you don’t really know where to go, you take one of these Wreaths Across America convoys, and everybody is ‘yay America,’ waving flags,” Hammond said. “They’re just an amazing group of people.”

As people placed wreaths against the wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Carlos Saladino leaned over and kissed the black granite.

On the day before Saladino’s 76th birthday, he joined 25 friends from Chicago who are part of a group called “The Dunkin’ Donuts Veterans.” The group’s name comes from their Tuesday meetings at a Dunkin’ Donuts store in the Windy City.

For the last 13 years, Saladino and the Dunkin’ veterans traveled to D.C. to take part in Wreaths Across America

Saladino stood at the wall in front of Panel 20 west and pointed to names of people he served with.

“July 29 we’re in a battle. We lost 13 lives that day. I was one of the only ones that was alive,” he said. “Tough day.”

Saladino was 19 years old that day, and went on to serve as a police officer. He’s been married for 50 years and has children and grandchildren.

When asked what he would say to those 13 brothers he lost that day in Vietnam, he answered: “I’ll be there soon. I’ll be there soon to hug you.”

