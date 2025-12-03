When is the right time to give your child a phone?

Experts say waiting to give your kids a smartphone could help protect your child’s health.

Parents often feel pressure to give their kids a smartphone because their classmates already have one. But experts say waiting could help protect your child’s health.

Kids who get smartphones by age 12 are more likely to struggle with depression, poor sleep and weight issues, according to a Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia study that looked at smartphone use by 10,000 kids between 2018 and 2021.

Researchers found that the earlier a child gets a smartphone, the greater the risks.

“Delaying a smartphone, especially during middle school … may actually reduce the risk of some of these issues,” said Dr. Anisha Abraham, chief of the Division of Adolescent Medicine at Children’s National Hospital in D.C., and an ambassador for the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Center of Excellence on Youth Mental Health and Social Media.

Abraham said phones often keep kids up late scrolling and texting, which can hurt school performance and mood.

“Sleep is really important for well-being. There’s a very strong connection between sleep and being able to feel good. It certainly puts you at higher risk for depression or other mental health issues when you don’t get adequate sleep,” she said.

While all kids are different, Abraham recommends delaying smartphone use until after middle school, starting slow with phones that don’t have all the apps or creating rules like no phones in bedrooms.

Experts also suggest creating clear limits before giving a child a phone. This should include setting guidelines for dinner table use and homework time.

Also use privacy and content settings on phones to help prevent your child from seeing material they shouldn’t, Abraham said.

“There are parental controls that limit the amount of time that a young person can be on their phone,” she said.

Regular check-ins are also important, and encouraging your kids to spend time away from screens for physical activity can help protect mental health and prevent obesity.

Abraham also urged parents to lead by example by putting their own phones down as well.

“Mealtimes are a perfect example to make sure you’re modeling that behavior,” Abraham said. “Parents and caregivers need to be models, and it’s not easy.”

More tips can be found on the American Academy of Pediatrics website.

