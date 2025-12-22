Live Radio
Man critically injured in apartment fire in Southeast DC

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

December 22, 2025, 9:50 PM

A man was critically injured in a fire at an apartment building in Southeast D.C. on Monday night.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue SE, near Edgewood Baptist Church, at 7:52 p.m.

A department spokesman told WTOP that an adult male was rushed to a hospital “with critical life-threatening injuries.”

Investigators remain on the scene and Minnesota Avenue is currently closed between A and D streets.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

