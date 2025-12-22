Live Radio
Home » Washington, DC News » Man charged with DUI…

Man charged with DUI after crashing into two Southeast DC homes

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

December 22, 2025, 1:01 PM

Overturned vehicle after it hit two Southeast DC homes
An overturned silver Acura after it crashed into two Southeast D.C. homes on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
Southeast DC home after crash
Police said they a got call just before 11 p.m. for a report of an overturned vehicle in the 5400 block of Central Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
Southeast DC home after crash
Three people that were in the damaged home, along with the driver, were evaluated for medical treatment on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
Southeast DC home after crash
One Southeast D.C. home suffered significant structural damage on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)
Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS
(1/4)
Overturned vehicle after it hit two Southeast DC homes
Southeast DC home after crash
Southeast DC home after crash
Southeast DC home after crash

A man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after he crashed his vehicle into two homes in Southeast D.C. Sunday night, according to police.

More Southeast DC stories

Officers received a call just before 11 p.m. for a report of an overturned vehicle on Central Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an overturned silver Acura and one home that had significant structural damage.

According to authorities, the driver ran off the road and crashed into the two homes — 5410 Central Avenue and 5404 Central Avenue. At the scene, police said they made contact with the driver, who told them he was not driving and did not know what happened. He was charged with a DUI and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Three people, along with the driver, were evaluated at the scene for injuries and did not require further treatment.

Below is a map of the area where the Southeast D.C. crash took place:

Map of Southeast DC vehicle crash
(Courtesy Google Maps)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up