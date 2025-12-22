Man charged with DUI after crashing into two Southeast DC homes

A man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after he crashed his vehicle into two homes in Southeast D.C. Sunday night, according to police.
Officers received a call just before 11 p.m. for a report of an overturned vehicle on Central Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an overturned silver Acura and one home that had significant structural damage.
According to authorities, the driver ran off the road and crashed into the two homes — 5410 Central Avenue and 5404 Central Avenue. At the scene, police said they made contact with the driver, who told them he was not driving and did not know what happened. He was charged with a DUI and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Three people, along with the driver, were evaluated at the scene for injuries and did not require further treatment.
Below is a map of the area where the Southeast D.C. crash took place:
