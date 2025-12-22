Man charged with DUI after crashing into two Southeast DC homes

A man was arrested he crashed his vehicle into two homes in Southeast D.C. Sunday night while driving under the influence, according to authorities.

An overturned silver Acura after it crashed into two Southeast D.C. homes on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS Police said they a got call just before 11 p.m. for a report of an overturned vehicle in the 5400 block of Central Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS Three people that were in the damaged home, along with the driver, were evaluated for medical treatment on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS One Southeast D.C. home suffered significant structural damage on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS) Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Officers received a call just before 11 p.m. for a report of an overturned vehicle on Central Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an overturned silver Acura and one home that had significant structural damage.

According to authorities, the driver ran off the road and crashed into the two homes — 5410 Central Avenue and 5404 Central Avenue. At the scene, police said they made contact with the driver, who told them he was not driving and did not know what happened. He was charged with a DUI and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Three people, along with the driver, were evaluated at the scene for injuries and did not require further treatment.

Below is a map of the area where the Southeast D.C. crash took place:

