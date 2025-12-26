Kwanzaa is here and there are several ways to celebrate in the DC area

The seven days of Kwanzaa are underway and there is no shortage of events to celebrate and learn about its history in the D.C. area.

“It is a time of reflecting, reset, reassessing, recommitting, rewarding and rejoicing in an atmosphere of peace, love and unity,” Rasafik Weusi, chairperson of the United Black Community Kwanzaa Planning Committee, said.

He said Kwanzaa started in the U.S. in 1966 and is a cultural celebration that honors African American and Pan-African heritage and values.

“Our theme this year is ‘unification is a solution,'” Weusi said. “We hope that we can bring all our people together and to work hard toward uniting all of our people in the community and to practice Kwanzaa, not only during Kwanzaa, but also 365 days of the year.”

The events organized for the holiday in the D.C. area include African dance performances, educational talks, dinners, a fun run and more, with something for each day of the celebration.

He said that each of the seven days “are based upon the Anguza Saba, or the Seven Principles of Blackness, with each day being symbolic of one of the principles.”

On Saturday, there is a Kwanzaa Candlelighting Celebration & Program by the Ausar Auset Society, featuring spoken word, children’s presentations, traditional Kwanzaa songs and a silent auction at the Galbraith AM Zion Church from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Ujima Joint Official Kwanzaa Party and Immersive Experience will be held on Sunday starting at 7 p.m. at the New Cultural Cafe at Studio W inside of the Episcopal Church of the Atonement in D.C.

The Annual Ujamaa Kwanzaa Candlelighting Celebration & Program is on Monday at 7 p.m. and features Ujamaa Shule student drummers and dancers and vegan food at 554 8th St. NW.

The Annual Nia Night Celebration by the Official UNIA-ACL Woodson Banneker Jackson-Bey Division 330 on Tuesday will feature drinks, a candlelighting ceremony, children craft activities, live performances by African drummers and dancers from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Thurgood Marshall Center in D.C.

On Jan. 1 is the annual Free the Land Kwanzaa Fun Run/Walk/Bike at Lake Artemisia Park in Greenbelt, Maryland. It starts at noon.

Find more information on these events and more here.

