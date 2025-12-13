DC weekend road closures for National Mistletoe event and John Cena fan fest

D.C.'s National Kiss Under the National Mistletoe event and a fan fest gathering in honor of wrestler John Cena on Saturday will come with street closures in the city.

D.C. police sent out an advisory to let people know K Street from 7th Street to 9th Street NW will be closed from noon Saturday through 7 p.m. for the Kiss Under the National Mistletoe experience.

The event puts the District in line to potentially earn the Guinness World Records title for the most couples kissing under the mistletoe.

WWE superstar John Cena will conclude his wrestling career with a Saturday match at Capital One Arena. In conjunction with the Farewell Fan Fest gathering, D.C. police said the following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday.

F Street from 6th Street to 7th Street, NW

F Street from 5th Street to 6th Street, NW (westbound traffic only will be closed)

For those planning on taking public transportation to either of these events, Metro riders should note trains will be single tracking on the Red Line between the Dupont Circle and Van Ness stations.

Trains will run every 9 minutes between Farragut North and Glenmont, and every 18 minutes between Farragut North and Shady Grove, Metro said in a release.

