Now that President Donald Trump signed the funding bill passed by Congress into law Wednesday night to end the government shutdown, D.C.’s Smithsonian museums will open their doors once again.

The National Museum of American History, the National Air and Space Museum and the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center will officially reopen Friday, according to a statement from the Smithsonian’s Office of Public Affairs.

On Saturday, the following museums and Smithsonian attractions will open at their regular times:

National Zoo

National Museum of African American History and Culture

National Museum of African Art

National Museum of Asian Art

The National Museum of Natural History will have a delayed opening Saturday at noon. Museums and the zoo opening Saturday may have limited offerings, the organization said in a news release.

All other museums and research centers will reopen on a “rolling basis” by Monday, the statement said.

If you’re planning a visit to a Smithsonian museum and want to stay updated on openings, visit the Smithsonian’s website.

The Smithsonian shuttered its museums and the National Zoo on Oct. 12, after using last year’s funds to stay open during the first 11 days of the shutdown.

As a result, the National Zoo’s annual Halloween event, Boo at the Zoo, was canceled and visitors were unable to visit Smithsonian museums for over a month.

