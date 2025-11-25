Hundreds line up at Nationals Park for free Thanksgiving meals

Over the next several days, thousands in the D.C. area will get free turkeys, macaroni and cheese and other sides, courtesy of the Washington Nationals.

The Washington Nationals are feeding thousands of people just in time for Thanksgiving.

The team distributed several hundred meals for the eight annual Turkeypalooza Monday afternoon at Nationals Park, and more distributions are planned later this week in D.C. and Prince George’s County.

“I know that’s James Wood, and CJ,” one person, who was getting the meal for as many as 10 people, said.

“They actually still play,” said retired Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman, who was handing out food along with outfielder James Wood and shortstop CJ Abrams at a distribution center set up outside Nationals Park’s left field gate, where fans usually enter to see them play.

“It’s very nice. It’s the community. To share with everyone around the Navy Yard,” said the unidentified person, who said she’s been a Nationals fan for years and attends numerous games each season.

“Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday,” Zimmerman said, adding he enjoys giving people some turkeys. “It’s always fun to come out here and meet people from the neighborhood. It gives me my baseball fix, without having to travel and be away and it’s always nice to come back and see people.”

Several hundred D.C. residents lined up outside the ballpark and all of the turkeys were distributed in less than 30 minutes. The team said this year more than 10,000 meals will be available, with Giant Food, AARP and Door Dash helping to sponsor the event.

Andre El is a former stadium usher who loved his time working for the team.

“I really appreciate the organization, for reaching out to the community and those around it. I really appreciate it, very much,” El said. “I’m here to get some food for my family and help out, the best way I can.”

Anthony Camphor is retired. His wife was working Monday afternoon when he decided to come by and get a meal for the family, which he said he is very grateful for.

“I think it’s very good. I’m liking it, you know during these times, right now. It’s good to see there is some good stuff, good things going on here in D.C.,” he said. “I come to the games. I’m always here at the stadium anyway. For the team to do this, it’s another reason I’m here.”

Lauren McCarthy oversees the team’s nonprofit foundation as its vice president and executive director.

“We’re making sure our community is fed, by handing out full Thanksgiving meals, so everyone can have a full holiday table this year,” McCarthy said. “We’ve got turkey. Fresh produce. Boxed mac and cheese. Boxed stuffing. Fresh Cranberry sauce. You can’t have Thanksgiving without cranberry sauce. Just show up. Grab your meal and feed your family.”

Nationals Park is the first of several locations in D.C. and Prince George’s County where the team will be distributing the free meals this week.

At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 25, Nationals Philanthropies will give out meals at:

Nationals Youth Baseball Academy, 3675 Ely Place SE, Washington, D.C. (open to Academy families and neighboring Fort Dupont community)

KIPP DC Legacy College Prep, 3999 Eighth St. SE, Washington, D.C.

At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26, people can get meals at:

Oakcrest Community Center, 1300 Capitol Heights Blvd., District Heights, MD

