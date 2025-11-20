DC residents hear from designers of new Commanders stadium

About 60 people gathered at St. Coletta of Greater Washington in Southeast to hear from planners and designers who are working on what the stadium will bring to the city.

District officials held a second meeting Wednesday designed to get feedback on the proposed $3.7 billion stadium that will house the Washington Commanders.

About 60 people gathered at St. Coletta of Greater Washington on Independence Avenue to hear from planners and designers who are working on what the stadium will bring to the city. After an opening presentation by director of the D.C. Department of Buildings Brian Hanlon, people broke into small groups in to get their feedback reported.

“I strongly opposed the stadium from the beginning,” said Capitol Hill resident and former advisory neighborhood commissioner Bill Sisolak.

“But now that it’s a reality, my goal is to hold the city, and the mayor, specifically, to public promises that have been made concerning particularly traffic and parking.”

He’s concerned that parking restrictions during times when games are being played won’t be enforced.

“I want to see recreation, parking and public safety addressed,” Nicothia Bornes Robinson, a fourth-generation Washingtonian, said.

Most attending the meeting seemed in favor of the development.

“I just want to generate conversation. … I’m here to get your thoughts,” said Daniel Connor, chief of staff at the D.C. Department of Energy and the Environment, one of the moderators of several breakout groups that recorded residents’ opinions.

The Commanders organization is partnering with the city to offer opportunities for residents to comment.

Construction of the new stadium is expected to start next year after the current RFK Stadium is demolished.

While the total price tag for the project is $3.7 billion, District taxpayers are pitching in $1.1 billion for infrastructure upgrades.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This report has been updated with the proper spelling of Bill Sisolak’s name.

