‘We just couldn’t be more excited’: LOVE Act brings weddings back to DC

Love triumphed over bureaucracy in D.C., with the LOVE Act allowing couples to obtain marriage licenses during the federal government shutdown.

Love was in the air Friday at the Wilson Building in D.C., thanks to the LOVE Act.

On Oct. 7, the D.C. Council passed the Let Our Vows Endure (LOVE) Emergency Act, which gives Mayor Muriel Bowser the power to handle marriage licenses and authorize wedding officiants during the government shutdown.

D.C. residents were able to get marriage licenses for the first time since the shutdown started at the beginning of the month.

Elizabeth Seremet and Bruce Herriott, who met while attending American University, were one of the first couples to get their marriage license on Friday. The pair got married in the ornate mayor’s ceremonial room.

“We have been trying to get married probably for the past month,” Seremet said. “Thanks to the LOVE Act, we are now able to get married.”

The bride wore a white dress, and the groom sported a tartan kilt.

“My mom and my whole family on that side are from Scotland,” Herriott said. “This is my family’s colors.”

The newlyweds were married by Alma R. Candelaria, the deputy secretary of the District.

“We just couldn’t be more excited, and are happy that other people have this opportunity as well,” Seremet said.

