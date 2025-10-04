The federal government is shut down, but DC is still open

It may be day four of the most recent federal government shutdown, but that does not mean Washington, D.C. is closed.

While places like the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center and Ford’s Theatre may not be open, Elliott Ferguson, the president and CEO of Destination D.C., told WTOP there are a lot of spots still welcoming locals and tourists in their front doors.

“The new Milken Institute for Advancing the American Dream, which just opened. The Folger Shakespeare Library, which went through an extensive renovation, the National Museum of the Women of the Arts,” Ferguson said of the buildings that are still open.

While many locals only tour D.C. when friends or family are in town, Ferguson said it’s the perfect time to see something new, like the Phillips Collection, Planet Word, or the Museum of Illusions.

Of the listed sites, Ferguson said they’re “a lot of the great things in which visitors and Washingtonians can do while we, unfortunately, have to endure yet another government shutdown.”

Both the International Spy Museum and the Museum of the Bible are offering federal government employees 50% off general admission, while the National Building Museum is admitting government employees in for free. Visitors will need to bring their government ID.

Thanks to previously collected funds, the Smithsonian museums, research centers and the National Zoo will remain open to the public during the shutdown through Saturday, Oct. 11.

Mount Vernon, President George Washington’s estate in Virginia, will also remain open as it does not receive government funding, and is not affected by the shutdown.

