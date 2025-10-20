Metro’s ‘BOLO Hunter’: Officer Kache Fields never forgets a face

Fields, a standout member of Metro Transit Police, has earned the nickname “BOLO Hunter” for her uncanny ability to recognize faces from wanted fliers.

If you’re wanted and a “Be On the Lookout” alert goes out for you, you better hope Officer Kache Fields isn’t the one who sees it.

With a photographic memory and a drive to serve, she’s helped crack over 1,000 cases across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

“I just put the BOLO photographs inside my brain. I have my own BOLO folder in there,” Fields said.

Her talent doesn’t just help Metro. It’s solving crimes for other agencies in the region too.

Assistant Chief Stephen Boehm said Fields’ talent is extraordinary.

“We’re not only able to solve our crimes, we’re solving a lot of crimes for other agencies in this region,” Boehm said.

Fields says she’s had this gift since childhood. She still remembers who took her favorite toy on the playground.

“I still do. I sure do,” she joked.

But she didn’t realize the full value of her memory until she joined Metro in 2018. Now, once she sees a wanted flier, the face is locked in.

“When I’m out on patrol, it’s like I have a ‘That’s So Raven’ moment. The image just flashes in my mind, and I know that’s the person from the BOLO,” said Fields.

Even if suspects try to change their appearance, Fields isn’t fooled.

“If they change clothes, their face doesn’t change,” she said.

Officer Kache Field has an uncanny ability to recognize faces from wanted fliers. Fields next to her cruiser. With a photographic memory and a drive to serve, she's helped crack over 1,000 cases across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. She didn't realize the full value of her memory until she joined Metro in 2018. Now, once she sees a wanted flier, the face is locked in.

Before law enforcement, basketball was her passion for 17 years. Now, she says, it’s BOLOs.

“Basketball was my niche. Now, it’s BOLOs. I just want to make my mark,” Fields said.

What drives her every day is the impact she has on victims.

“The gratitude of seeing so many victims smile when you give them the satisfaction of, ‘Hey, your case has been solved,’ means more than anything else in this world,” said Fields.

She also hopes her story inspires others.

“I’m a Black woman doing this in a male-dominated field, and I couldn’t be more thankful and blessed,” said Fields.

And to those who end up on a BOLO?

“No matter where you are, I’m going to find you, but I’ll treat you with respect,” said Fields.

