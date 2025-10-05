‘I won’t be intimidated’: Home of DC shadow representative Oye Owolewa vandalized

The home of Rep. Oye Owolewa, the District's shadow representative and council candidate, was recently vandalized with blue spray paint.

Owolewa said in a release Sunday that he contacted the 7th District D.C. police after finding “F U” spray-painted in blue on the exterior of his home.

The official made the discovery after returning home from the Anacostia Coordinating Council Annual Boat Cruise.

Owolewa condemned the vandalism as a “form of political violence.”

“I live in a townhome community where my house looks exactly like everyone else’s. This attack seems to be deliberately targeting me,” he said in a statement.

“I understand that I’m an easy target due to my honest critiques of President Trump, Mayor Bowser and the DC Council. I understand folks may not like that I’m running against the status quo and that I’m doing it so unapologetically. Ultimately, I believe that those who attacked my home are trying to intimidate me.”

The vandalism, Owolewa said, comes one year after his near death car accident in 2024.

“As a community public servant, I’ve always fought for the betterment of local quality of life. As a DC Council candidate, I’m focused on fighting to rebuild DC’s working and middle class. And I won’t be intimidated,” he said.

For the last five years, Owolewa has served as D.C.’s shadow representative, having announced in August that he would not be seeking a reelection for the post. He is presently in the running for the Democratic nomination for D.C. Council member at large.

