How far along is the demolition at the old RFK Stadium?

Crews have already removed the roof and upper steel beams of the stadium and are now deep into the superstructural phase of demolition, working quadrant by quadrant.

D.C.’s historic RFK Stadium is quickly disappearing as demolition continues to make way for a new Commanders stadium.

“All of the welding and those things that needed to take place have been completed,” Steven Johnson, executive vice president of Events D.C., which is overseeing the project, said. “Now we’re into the superstructural demolition.”

He said the team is working methodically.

“We’re starting with the east and working our way counterclockwise,” he said.

So far, more than 2,465 tons of steel and 16 tons of plastic have been hauled away from the site.

“We’re very excited about the progress,” he said.

But this isn’t just about tearing down a stadium. It’s about preserving its legacy.

A local D.C. artist who previously worked with the Washington Commanders is collaborating with Events D.C. to transform salvaged materials into public art and keepsakes.

“We plan to take steel beams and concrete and turn them into artwork, so people can take home a piece of RFK,” Johnson said.

A farewell event is also in the works to give residents a final chance to connect with the stadium’s history.

“Someone can have materials they can reference as part of their memories, whether they saw a concert or a game at RFK,” he said.

To provide transparency, Johnson said the city is running a livestream of the demolition, with on-site data displays added at the request of residents. Regular meetings with D.C. agencies and neighborhood groups help guide the process.

Environmental safeguards are in place to prevent runoff into the Anacostia River and protect nearby Metro lines and roadways, he said,.

The full demolition is expected to wrap up fall 2026.

