DC leaf collection for the fall season begins after Halloween

Once you hand out candy to neighborhood trick-or-treaters, you may feel the need to buckle down and rake up all the dead leaves on your lawn.

This year’s leaf collection for D.C. begins on Monday, Nov. 3, which happens to fall right after Halloween weekend.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a news conference each residential neighborhood will receive at least two leaf collections during the season.

“There are many ways that DPW and residents work together to keep our city clean and safe, and leaf collection is one of them,” Bowser said, referring to D.C.’s Department of Public Works.

The leaf collection season will run through February.

Bowser said residents should rake their leaves into tree boxes or curbs in front of their homes. Leaves can be placed in paper bags, but crews will not collect leaves in plastic bags.

“We encourage everyone to look up your collection zone, pay attention to when DPW announces that they’re 10 days out, and then work together with your neighbors to have leaves in tree boxes or curbside for collection,” she said.

In about a week, residents who receive trash and recycling services from DPW will receive a leaf collection brochure outlining when they can expect their first collection this season.

“Leaf collections is one of our toughest operations because we’re working with two unpredictable forces — Mother Nature and human nature,” said DPW Interim Director Anthony Crispino.

Residents can find out what leaf section they live in by visiting the District’s leaf collection page.

