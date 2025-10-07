DC delegate race draws serious contenders for first time since 1971

For the first time in decades, the D.C. delegate race is competitive, as two members of the D.C. Council have launched campaigns for the seat long held by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton.

Julius Hobson Jr., adjunct professor at George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management and the former chief of staff to D.C.’s first modern delegate, Walter Fauntroy, said that since the inaugural race for the seat in 1971, this is the first time the contest is truly competitive.

“This time, it’s different. There’s a lot of questions about Del. Norton’s ability to continue to do the job. So, it’s sort of like an open seat,” Hobson said.

Norton, who is 88 years old, has held the seat since 1991. But in recent months, she has faced growing pressure to step aside. Looking to take her place are two Democratic D.C. Council members: At-Large member Robert White and Ward 2’s Brooke Pinto.

Hobson said both challengers have a strong shot at winning the seat. In fact, he said he believes the race will center on Pinto and White, and questioned whether Norton could even gather enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

“I’m not so sure that can happen this time around,” he said.

Hobson also said the federal law enforcement surge in D.C., including the deployment of National Guard troops, has shifted the key issues in the race.

“What’s different now is that in the past, it was all about statehood or trying to strengthen self-government. Now, simply just trying to protect what limited government we have from federal intervention,” he said. “And the job of the delegate is to try to hold the line as much as possible, even without a vote.”

While D.C.’s delegate is not a voting member of Congress, Hobson said the position remains attractive because it comes with many of the same privileges.

“You get a staff, you get an office. And it’s a great platform to advocate on behalf of the District of Columbia, which I would say is part of the reason why there have only been two people who have held that seat,” he said.

