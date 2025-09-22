State of the District: Sports, affordable housing among mayor’s priorities in speech to business leaders

In a speech to business leaders Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser talked about how she was able to bring the Commanders back to D.C., and get the land developed around it.

In a speech to business leaders Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser talked about how she was able to bring the Commanders back to the District and secure additional development around the stadium.

“We will bring our team home. So we’re very proud of that,” Bowser said.

Bowser’s speech centered around how she has made sports, jobs and affordable housing priorities.

“I promised D.C. residents some time ago that we would get 180 acres on the banks of the Anacostia River, we would make it a mixed use development and we would deliver jobs. We would deliver new homes, parks and connections to the Anacostia and we do indeed have the right partner at the right time,” she said.

Bowser said they’ve reached a goal for affordable housing quicker than planned.

“Making sure we could deliver over $100 million every single year to build affordable housing in the District. And as a result, we beat our goal. We were supposed to make 36,000 units by 2025 and we did it by 2024 and that’s a big deal,” she said.

She also mentioned Capital One Arena and its massive renovation plan.

“I was very, very happy to hear Jordan from Monumental Sports talk about the 1,200 people working at the arena. It’ll be another round of that next summer and the following summer, and then we will deliver a transformed Cap One Arena in the heart of Downtown Washington, D.C., and we’re very proud of that,” Bowser said.

She said in 2027 they are going to bring the NFL Draft to the National Mall. And her next big goal when it comes to sports?

“I believe, you heard it here, in 2031 we’re going to host the Super Bowl. All right, that’s what I believe,” she said.

