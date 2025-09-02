‘It was the worst case scenario’: Daughter of DC mansion murder victims speaks out in new season of ’22 Hours’ podcast

The daughter of the D.C. power couple held hostage and murdered inside their home 10 years ago is speaking about her experience for the first time.

Abigail Savopoulos speaks to WTOP's Megan Cloherty for "22 Hours: A Second Look" podcast. (Courtesy Abigail Savopoulos) Abigail Savopoulos speaks to WTOP's Megan Cloherty for "22 Hours: A Second Look" podcast. (Courtesy Abigail Savopoulos) Editor’s Note: New episodes of “22 Hours: A Second Look” are out now on all podcast platforms. Hear the full interview with Abigail Savopoulos on Apple, Spotify, iHeart and all other podcast platforms.

The daughter of the D.C. power couple held hostage and murdered inside their home 10 years ago is speaking about her experience for the first time.

Abigail Savopoulos also lost her 10-year-old brother and the family’s housekeeper, Vera Figueroa, when a Maryland man held them hostage for 22 hours before killing them and setting the home on fire.

Now, WTOP’s podcast covering the investigation and trial of the killer is being rereleased as “22 Hours: A Second Look,” featuring Abigail’s full interview. It is part of new content that updates listeners on the case that captivated the D.C. region and focuses on the resilience of those who are still affected by the crime.

“You try and come up with, ‘Oh, it could be anything else, not the worst case scenario.’ And unfortunately, it was the worst case scenario,” Savopoulos told WTOP.

She shared what happened the moment she learned her childhood home was burning down with her family members inside.

“I was called to the headmaster’s office and sat down, and they’re like, ‘We got a call from the detectives and you have to stay.’ They didn’t know if I was safe or not, obviously. … They didn’t know if these people were going to be immediately coming after me and my sister,” Savopoulos said.

On the podcast, Savopoulos discusses getting married and starting her own family, how she keeps her parents’ memories alive, navigating parenting without them and how she’s finding peace in helping others who have also experienced loss.

Megan Cloherty returns as the host of the podcast. As part of the new season, she interviewed the developer who spent millions to build where the family’s house burned down; the man who was once thought to be connected to the crime; and reached out to the killer in prison.

“22 Hours: A Second Look” is the fourth season in the “American Nightmares” series. Listeners can hear the original episodes in their entirety, followed by new material as part of the rerelease. The content of the updates are intentionally planned so as not to give anything away for listeners who are experiencing the podcast for the first time.

When it was first released in the summer of 2019, “22 Hours” rose to No. 2 on Apple Podcasts and was later named one of the best podcasts of the year by The Associated Press.

It’s a story told by journalists, witnesses, investigators, jurors and those closest to the families who lost their lives.

Listeners can find the first two episodes on Sept. 2. A new episode will follow each week.

Find “22 Hours: A Second Look” anywhere podcasts are available.

