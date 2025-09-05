DC literacy center partners with nonprofit to help people struggling to navigate health care system

Have you ever struggled to understand a doctor’s report, or the instruction on a prescription bottle? Imagine how hard that is if you have difficulty reading.

Have you ever struggled to understand a doctor’s report or the instruction on a prescription bottle? Imagine how hard that is if you have difficulty reading.

Jimmie Williams, president and CEO of the Washington Literacy Center, says many poor health outcomes in D.C. are driven by the inability to read.

“If you don’t understand your prescription or have a prescription, we don’t want it to be fear based, so we want them to either be able to understand it or be able to ask the right questions,” he said.

The center is partnering with Wellpoint in D.C. and Medical Ascension, and will offer fairs throughout the fall and beyond to help people navigate health care matters, and become more independent.

“We want people to become comfortable with the health industry,” he said, noting that that’s often not the case because so many people in the D.C. area struggle with reading. “The need is urgent in Washington, D.C.”

“Nearly one-third of adults struggle with basic reading, and fewer than 30% of Black and Hispanic students meet literacy benchmarks compared to 70% of white students,” he added.

In addition to the fairs, the center incorporates health literacy into its regular reading sessions. Williams said that these kinds of partnerships are vital to reaching the community and making a difference, but more resources are always needed.

“Nonprofits like us are struggling right now in this environment,” he said.

Williams said his organization welcomes donations and volunteers to help.

