Discover what truly makes D.C. iconic through the eyes of its residents. WTOP heard from locals about their favorite landmarks, moments and cultural gems.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Does Nationals Park, 14th Street and Marion Barry make DC iconic?

A recent article by The Washington Post listed 101 of the greatest things about D.C., including movies, TV series, video games, artistic masterpieces, performances, landmarks, books and music.

This list had a lot of us talking, debating and adding our own choices to that list.

For example, does the 1983 comedy “D.C. Cab” really deserve to be in the must-watch Washington movies list?

Who better to find out the things, people and places that really make the nation’s capital iconic than actual Washingtonians? WTOP headed over to Dupont Circle and asked those sitting around the fountain.

From playing chess, to drawing caricatures for money, to enjoying a picnic with a friend and their pet cat, these people took a break and gave great thought before naming what they believed should be on the list.

Nationals Park, 14th Street, and former D.C. Mayor Marion Barry were all named.

Hopefully, while reading and watching the video, you will come up with some names yourself!

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.